EU leaders vow to fight climate change, uphold rules-based trade: declaration

General view of the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Sibiu, Romania, May 9, 2019. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

SIBIU, Romania (Reuters) - European Union leaders pledged on Thursday to protect democracy and the rule of law, fight climate change and uphold international trade based on World Trade Organization rules among their priorities for coming years.

In a joint declaration, leaders of the 27 countries that will stay in the EU after Britain leaves later this year said they would stay united, show solidarity in times of need and speak with one voice.

“We will continue to protect our way of life, democracy and the rule of law,” the declaration said, as the bloc already struggles to resolve problems with the rule of law in Poland, Hungary and Romania.

“We will continue working with our partners in the world to uphold and develop the rules-based international order, to make the most of new trading opportunities and to jointly tackle global issues such as preserving our environment and fighting climate change,” the declaration said.