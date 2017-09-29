FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron says digital giants should be taxed on value created
September 29, 2017 / 4:19 PM / 21 days ago

France's Macron says digital giants should be taxed on value created

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he supported the European Commission’s initiatives on taxing online multinationals but wanted to go further and tax the value created by them in European countries.

France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the European Union Tallinn Digital Summit in Tallinn, Estonia, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

“I want us to go further and I support the initiative taken by several finance ministers for a tax on the value created in our countries,” Macron told a news conference after meeting with fellow European Union leaders in the Estonian capital.

Macron also called for an “ambitious regulation” of digital giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Alissa de Carbonnel

