First day of EU summit ends without accord, to resume on July 18

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders ended their first day of discussions in Brussels over an economic recovery fund with no agreement as talks ran into difficulty late on Friday.
Discussions will resume on Saturday at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) in Brussels, a spokesman for the president of the European Council Charles Michel said on Twitter.
Negotiations are at an impasse because of differences over the conditions for access to the scheme, EU officials said.
Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine