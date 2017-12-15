FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Venezuela
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Business News
December 15, 2017 / 2:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Merkel wants joint Franco-German stance on euro reform by March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that she planned to develop a common stance with France on how to reform the euro zone by March.

“I spoke yesterday with the French president about bringing together our positions by March,” Merkel said at the end of a two-day summit of European leaders.

“Will there be convergence? All I can say is that I want it. And where there is a will there is a way. We will find a common solution because Europe needs it.”

Merkel said changes should focus on bolstering the competitiveness of the 19-nation currency bloc, adding that “money alone” could not solve everything.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.