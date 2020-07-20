EU deal on recovery is possible and a necessity: French minister

FILE PHOTO: Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Recovery, wearing a protective face mask, is seen before the speech of French Prime Minister Jean Castex to unveil the new government policy at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday an agreement on a recovery plan at the European Council meeting in Brussels was possible and a necessity.

Le Maire also told French BFM TV that the future of Europe in the 21st century was at stake.

“An agreement is possible. An agreement is a necessity”, Le Maire said.

EU leaders stood at an impasse on Monday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic.