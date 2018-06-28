FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

France says ready to do deal with Germany on 'secondary migration': Elysee source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is ready to do a deal with Germany over “secondary migration” should Berlin ask, but a request has not yet been received, an aide to French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday on the sidelines of a European Union summit.

European leaders promised to help Chancellor Angela Merkel tackle a crisis in the bloc’s migration policies, as she comes come under acute pressure from her hardline allies in Bavaria who are threatening to close their border to migrants.

If she fails to satisfy their demands, her coalition may collapse.

Reporting by Richard Lough

