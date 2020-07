France's President Emmanuel Macron leaves the European Council building in the early morning during an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was hopeful a compromise could be reached over a European Union recovery plan.

Macron also said that talks had advanced in the EU summit.

“I’m starting today with a lot of determination to make progress”, Macron said as he arrived for the fourth day of the summit.