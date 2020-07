France's President Emmanuel Macron makes a statement as he arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was confident but cautious that the European Union would reach an agreement on a recovery plan ahead of a European Council meeting in Brussels.

“We will do everything we can to find an agreement”, Macron said on his arrival at the meeting.

