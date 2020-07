FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a speech unveiling government policy in the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that it was “essential” that European Union leaders meeting for summit talks in Brussels reach a deal on a multi-billion euro recovery plan for the European Union.

“A deal is essential in view of the gravity of the situation,” Castex told France 2 television.