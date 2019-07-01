Bulgaria's Borissov says Georgieva is out of race for EU council head

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Bulgarian candidate Kristalina Georgieva is out of the race to head the European Council, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Monday after marathon negotiations between EU leaders over the allocation of the bloc’s top jobs.

“The liberals are not yielding on this. That is why there is no decision,” Borissov said of Georgieva’s candidacy for the Council role, but added that Italy and the Visegrad countries were now proposing her for the EU top diplomatic job.

Borissov said he preferred, however, to support a Bulgarian in a role in the new EU executive: “What is more important to us - a commissioner with a real portfolio or a high negotiator?”