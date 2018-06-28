FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Hungary 'open' to talks with Germany on migration deal: spokesperson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungary is “open” to negotiations with Germany on a bilateral migration accord, a government spokesperson said as European Union leaders meet in Brussels for talks on an issue threatening Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

“On the margins of the European summit the Hungarian government was approached by Germany to conduct bilateral negotiations,” the spokesperson said.

“The position of Hungary on migration is clear, but we are always open to dialogue, that’s the nature of Europe.”

It is unlikely Budapest would want to accommodate all of Berlin’s demands as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban refuses to host any asylum seekers that Merkel wants to spread out more evenly around the bloc.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper

