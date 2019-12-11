Business News
Germany still wants future EU budget contribution cap of 1% of GDP

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany does not expect EU leaders to agree on the EU’s future financial framework, a 7-year budget starting in 2021, at this week’s summit, a senior German government official said on Wednesday.

The official said Germany was sticking to its position of national contributions being no more than 1% of gross domestic product. He also said he expected the summit to extend sanctions on Russia.

