EU leaders arrive for second day of summit dominated by Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders arrive in Brussels for a second day of day of talks on Brexit, the euro zone, migration and Russia, among others.

General view of the hall during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool

Below are some of their comments made on arrival.

CROATIAN PRIME MINISTER ANDREJ PLENKOVIC

“I didn’t see any hard time. What we agreed upon is to send another signal ....

The text we agreed upon yesterday is a solid signal first and foremost to the prime minister, but also to the MPs in the house.

For now, the responsibilities are on the UK side. The ball is in the UK court literally.

What is important is that we have a negotiated Brexit - although I many times repeated it is a very bad item on the agenda and the worst one for the United Kingdom. So if it was up to me I would never, ever have organized such an unnecessary referendum which creates hassle for all of us and eventually most of the costs and the problems will be on the UK side.

Read very carefully what was agreed. I think it was a very constructive approach by the council.

Our mission is to join eurozone. We have agreed upon it in the accession treaty.”

ROMANIAN PRESIDENT KLAUS IOHANNIS

“We are very clear. It is our very deep desire to have a very good, a very special future relationship, which will be negotiated. There is no need or no wish for a backstop. ... We need a vote from the British parliament and we very much wish that this will be a positive vote.

We expect a positive vote from the British parliament (in January), not a summit.

You should see things as they really are. The pressure is felt in Britain, not among us.... We said together clearly yesterday, we are saying it today, we repeat that no one wants a delay to talks on the future relationship, we want particularly good future relations and that is what we are working on.”