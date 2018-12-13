EU leaders arrive for two-day summit dominated by Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders arrive in Brussels for two days of talks on Brexit, the euro zone, migration and Russia, among others.

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Below are some of their comments made on arrival.

ROMANIAN PRESIDENT KLAUS IOHANNIS

“I think we have a good deal. My impression is that on the British side, people have not yet understood that this is a good deal.”

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

“It is impossible to open the negotiated withdrawal agreement. That is now a given.

“There is nobody in their right mind in Europe who wants to use the backstop.”

“The UK decided to leave the EU, to draw these red lines.”

“Given Brexit, given the red lines, this deal is now on the table.”

“We cannot break open or start to re-negotiate the withdrawal agreement. Then it is about clarification, the question is what language you put in this clarification. This is all up for debate.”

“Today is about de-mystifying this whole Northern Ireland backstop. Nobody in the EU wants to use it. But we need to have it.”

“How to make that clarification on paper - that’s something we have to look at tonight.”

Q: Would EU extend Article 50?

A: “If and when. It’s up to the UK to ask for that. At the moment, no such thing is on the table.”

ESTONIA PRIME MINISTER JURI RATAS

“I am sure that both sides, we need the agreement. The United Kingdom and also the European Union.”

FINLAND PRIME MINISTER JUHA SIPILA

“We want to help, first of all. Our goal is that the new relationship is ready before the backstop (enters into force).”

“Legally binding will be a bit difficult... Let’s see if we can find something from the legal side as well.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY

“I recognize the strength of concern in the House of Commons and that is what I will be putting to colleagues today.”

“I don’t expect an immediate breakthrough but what I do hope is that we can start work as quickly as possible on the assurances that are necessary.”

“I said that in my heart I would love to able to lead the Conservative Party into the next general election but I think it is right that the party feels it would prefer to go into that election with a new leader.”

“I will be seeking the legal and political assurances I believe we need.”

LUXEMBOURG PRIME MINISTER XAVIER BETTEL

“We will clarify certain points. We will not renegotiate the whole document. I am happy that Mrs May received support yesterday because otherwise we would have been heading towards a no deal.”

“You should not forget that the whole referendum was based on lies. There were so many people who said that billions of euros would come back from Brussels into the health service... I would be not against it if Theresa May said rather a second referendum than a no deal.... This idea that you could just leave Europe in a mere click of the fingers and that you would only get benefits - a win for the UK and a loss for the rest of the world - we see that’s not the case.”

“We are ready to help.”

ESTONIA PM JURI RATAS

“We must support Ukraine and the people of Ukraine. We must support Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

CZECH PM ANDREJ BABIS

“It is fully unacceptable that the flow of migrants to Europe is managed by smuggler mafias.”

“We have to help north African countries in a way like we did with Turkey. We have to help individual African countries. We want to help them improve their lives at home.”