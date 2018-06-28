EU leaders meet for 'make or break' migration talks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU leaders meet in Brussels for two days of talks on migration that German Chancellor Angela Merkel described as “make or break” for the union.

They will also discuss security, trans-Atlantic trade and their troubled ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, economic sanctions on Russia, the bloc’s next long-term budget from 2021, the euro zone reform and Brexit, among others.

Below please find the leaders’ comments before the summit starts in Brussels later on Thursday.

MIGRATION

Peter Pellegrini, Slovakia Prime Minister:

“The biggest priority in this moment is to protect our external border. First we have to start to do this and after that we can continue to discuss about was is happening inside the European Union.”

Viktor Orban, Hungary Prime Minister:

“The main issue is not migration, the issue is democracy in Europe ... it is about what the people believe, what should be done.”

Pedro Sanchez, Spain Prime Minister:

“What we need is a common response to a common challenge, which is migration and we have to combine responsibility with solidarity. Responsibility in order to control our frontiers, to intensify our foreign and external dimension of the migration policy. And solidarity also with regards to other countries especially Germany which is now suffering a political crisis.”

Xavier Bettel, Luxembourg Prime Minister:

“I think we have to discuss everything. If we have countries saying this and that is a red line we will never get an agreement. Legal immigration has to be the rule.”

“There are so many people who arrived in different countries and then made their way to Germany. I understand Germany says ‘Why do we have to deal with everything?’”

Juha Sipila, Finland Prime Minister:

“We have practical problems (on secondary migration) in Finland and Finland is ready to cooperate with Germany.”

BREXIT

Pedro Sanchez, Spain Prime Minister:

“We will have a tete-a-tete meeting with Prime Minister May.... Will look forward to continue with the negotiations and with this constructive approach that the Spanish government is having.”

Question: Are you disappointed with slow progress on Brexit?

Answer: “No, I won’t say that. Absolutely not.”