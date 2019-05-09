Highlights: EU heads convene in Romania to show unity despite Brexit damage

SIBIU, Romania (Reuters) - European Union leaders meeting in Romania on Thursday will pledge unity “through thick and thin” after the turmoil of Brexit and will have their first go at assigning the bloc’s most powerful jobs.

A member of the honour guard stands guard prior to the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Sibiu, Romania, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The bloc will hold European Parliament elections on May 23-26 and the outgoing chamber has already named its lead candidates - or “Spitzenkandidaten” - to become the next president of the new executive European Commission this autumn.

The bloc’s national leaders, however, want to hold the process under their control, which sets the scene for much horse-trading this summer. Below please find the leaders’ comments on arriving to talks in Romania’s city of Sibiu.

GREEK PM ALEXIS TSIPRAS

“We need a (Commission) president that will support the unity of the European Union. So we need a president that will support the fundamental ideas of the European Union, which is solidarity, democracy, social cohesion.”

“We need a president who will be against neo-liberalism, against austerity and of course against this xenophobic approach of some extreme-right. So this president is not (Manfred) Weber, this is my position.”

DUTCH PM MARK RUTTE

“I hope Europe will focus on a few important issues, like the internal market, migration, climate. Big on the big things, small on the small things. Europe where a deal is a deal, where the rule of law and democracy is upheld. That type of Europe.”

LITHUANIAN PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE

“I think it’s a little bit out of democratic procedures and treaties,” she said of the Spitzenkandidaten process.