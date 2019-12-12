Highlights: EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss climate, budget, Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders are meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday for talk on climate, the EU’s long-term budget, Brexit, the euro zone and Russia sanctions, among others.

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Here are comments made by them on Thursday ahead of the summit.

CLIMATE

“Climate change is the number one priority for this afternoon’s meeting. I hope we will have an agreement. Climate neutrality is a very important goal.”

BUDGET

“We have to discuss about the level of ambition for the next European budget. We have also discuss about the right balance between the classical policies like cohesion and agriculture, and new policies like migration, climate and innovation.”

“We have also to discus this proposal of own resources.”

BREXIT

“I always show respect for the choice of the voters. We will wait and we will see what will be the outcome of this election.”

BUDGET

“Some people want to pay less, some people want to get more, others to do new things. I wasn’t the best at mathematics but this, I think, is not going to add up.”

CLIMATE

“For me it is important to have certainty that nobody will stop us in the construction of nuclear power units. Simply we have to have electricity for people, for firms, and heating. And that is the priority and I will see. I don’t rule out anything.”