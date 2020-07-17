EU summit talks blocked by recovery fund row, EU officials say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders’ negotiations over an economic recovery fund ran into difficulty late on Friday because of differences over the conditions for access to the scheme, European officials said.

EU leaders ended their first day of discussions in Brussels and will resume discussions on Saturday at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT).

The 26 leaders’ views on their stimulus plan were “diametrically different”, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said earlier, after hours of talks on how to breathe life into economies ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.