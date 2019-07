Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives for a European Union leaders summit that aims to select candidates for top EU institution jobs, in Brussels, Belgium June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday it was difficult to say if EU leaders would reach an agreement on a candidate to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as European Commission president.

“At the moment there doesn’t seem to be an agreement,” he told reporters.