July 2, 2019 / 7:01 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

PM Conte says Italy will receive competition portfolio in next EU Commission

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2019. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday Italy would receive the influential competition portfolio in the next European Commission, adding he was confident his nation would also obtain a post on the next ECB board.

Speaking after an EU summit on a raft of top appointments, Conte said he expected the far-right League coalition party would pick the Italian commissioner to reflect the fact that it had emerged as the country’s largest party in May’s EU election.

