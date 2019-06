Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reacts during a meeting with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa and French President Emmanuel Macron prior to the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2019. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist premier said on Friday he was ready to accept the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) taking the presidency of the European Commission over the next five years.

“We are not giving up on the Commission presidency, but if it is not (Frans) Timmermans, it can be a Commission presidency from the EPP,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference, referring to the Socialist candidate.