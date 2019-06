FILE PHOTO: Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2019. Julien Warnard/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders failed to agree at a summit on who should get the bloc’s top jobs next and will reconvene on June 30 to try seal a deal, Estonia Prime Minister Juri Ratas told Reuters after the meeting concluded in the early hours on Friday.