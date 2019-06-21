'We need to start again,' Spain's PM says on EU job hunt

FILE PHOTO - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference after the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that none of the three lead candidates for top European Union jobs could command a majority among EU leaders and that new names needed to be put forward.

“We need to start again,” Sanchez, a member of the Socialist alliance in the EU, told a news conference after a two-day summit in Brussels. “We are not giving up on the (European) Commission presidency,” he added.

Discussions among leaders are set to continue at the Group of 20 summit in Japan and then at another EU summit in Brussels next Sunday.