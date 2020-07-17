World News
Austria's Kurz says rejects current EU recovery plan, expects new proposals

FILE PHOTO: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz waits to give testimony at a parliamentary inquiry committee, in Vienna, Austria June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday he rejected the current proposal for a mass economic stimulus to help lift EU economies from recession brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our most important central demand is that there should be no long-term debt union... but that what is decided here remains a one-time action,” Kurz told broadcaster ORF.

Kurz said he just had talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of a summit of all 27 national EU leaders in Brussels.

“There will be new proposals over night,” he said. “There is a dynamic in our direction,” he said.

