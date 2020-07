FILE PHOTO: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a news conference, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Vienna, Austria, June 16, 2020. Reuters/Leonhard Foeger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday that the EU summit discussions have been difficult but he expressed satisfaction with their progress.

After a night of marathon talks, he said on Twitter: “Tough negotiations have just come to an end and we can be very satisfied with today’s result. We will continue in the afternoon.”