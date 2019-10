FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives for the Women's Forum Americas, at Claustro de Sor Juana University in Mexico City, Mexico, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders confirmed on Friday the appointment of Christine Lagarde as the new chief of the European Central Bank, replacing Mario Draghi from November 1.

Lagarde’s confirmation for a non-renewable term of eight years comes after EU leaders nominated her for the position on July 2.