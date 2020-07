Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda takes off his protective mask to make a statement as he arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday he was unsure if EU leaders could reach a deal at a two-day summit in Brussels on an EU recovery fund and a multi-year budget.

“I’m not so optimistic ... We think the initial (budget) proposal is interesting, promising,” he told reporters on arrival.