Lithuania's Nauseda says hopes EU agrees to impose sanctions on Belarus

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda speaks during a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday he hopes the European Union can agree to impose sanctions on Belarus at a summit in Brussels following elections in August that the West and the country’s opposition say were rigged.

“I am looking forward and I expect very much that today we will find a principal solution regarding imposing sanctions on Belarus,” he told reporters.

“This is just inappropriate to have a situation (in the EU) without any reaction,” he said.

Reporting by Brussels newsroom

