Lithuania's Nauseda says hopes EU agrees to impose sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday he hopes the European Union can agree to impose sanctions on Belarus at a summit in Brussels following elections in August that the West and the country’s opposition say were rigged.

“I am looking forward and I expect very much that today we will find a principal solution regarding imposing sanctions on Belarus,” he told reporters.

“This is just inappropriate to have a situation (in the EU) without any reaction,” he said.