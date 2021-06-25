Slovenia, Poland sided with Hungary at EU summit, Luxembourg says

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel talks to journalists as he arrives for the second day of a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Slovenia and Poland were the only EU countries to side with Hungary in a stand-off over LGBT rights at the European Union summit in Brussels, Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Friday.

“Only two countries said they are completely on Hungary’s side: Slovenia and Poland. The others supported us or said nothing,” he told reporters.

Bettel added he had had dinner with his husband and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest several years ago. “I don’t recognise Viktor Orban who is at the European Council table today. He is not the same.... It’s sad.”