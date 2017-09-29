FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macron says there is EU 'consensus' for new reforms
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 29, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 21 days ago

Macron says there is EU 'consensus' for new reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLINN (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday European Union leaders agreed during a summit dinner that they should push ahead more quickly with reforms of the bloc.

Macron used the dinner in Tallinn to expound a vision of faster, deeper EU integration which he laid out in a speech on Tuesday. He told reporters the meeting had been “fruitful”.

“Last night’s discussions showed there’s a common realization of a need for a leap forward in Europe,” he said.

“Today we’re all convinced Europe must move ahead faster and stronger, for more sovereignty, more unity and more democracy.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.