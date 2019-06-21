France's Macron says three lead candidates failed to get EU leaders support

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday the three so-called spitzenkandidaten - or lead candidates - for the European Commission presidency had each failed to receive enough support among European Union leaders in Brussels.

“The three spitzenkandidaten, the three names were tested by (European Council Chairman) Donald Tusk and he considered that they had found no majority on either of these three names,” he told reporters after an EU summit.