June 29, 2018 / 2:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Macron welcomes EU migration deal, but acknowledges pressures will continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron praised a deal on migration struck by the leaders of the European Union on Friday, calling it a significant step forward in efforts to resolve the influx of migrants to the continent from Africa and the Middle East.

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference following the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“We made a choice of cooperation,” Macron told a news conference after two days of talks wrapped up in Brussels.

“People thought it was impossible to deliver an agreement on migration. But we did, and we found the right balance between responsibility and solidarity.”

The French president acknowledged migration pressures were likely to continue, but said it was essential not to give into emotion on the issue and stick to principles.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Luke Baker

