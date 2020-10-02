No breakthrough, but Brexit deal still possible, Merkel says

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the second face-to-face European Union summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium October 1, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Signs that Britain might be going back on the withdrawal agreement on the terms of its departure from the European Union are “bitter” but there is still scope for an agreement to be reached on future ties, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“I can’t announce a breakthrough,” she said. “As long as negotiations on Brexit are ongoing, I’m optimistic.”

She added that much would ride on what Britain wanted from a deal.