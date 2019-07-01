Merkel: Finding job for Spitzenkandidaten is key to passing EU jobs package

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that finding a job for the so-called Spitzenkandidaten - the candidates fronting their parties’ campaigns - was necessary to ensure a package of top jobs passed the European Parliament.

Speaking after a European Union summit was suspended after national leaders failed in overnight talks to reach agreement on who should take over the bloc’s top jobs, Merkel said large countries could not simply overrule small countries.

“For me it remains important that the Spitzenkandidaten ... have responsibility in future. I still think that’s the prerequisite to get a majority in parliament,” Merkel said.