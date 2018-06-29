FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 3:21 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

EU text on migration 'positive' but divisions remain: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was a good sign that EU leaders had been able to agree common language on migration at a summit on Friday, but acknowledged that deep divisions remained among member states.

“Overall, after an intensive discussion on the most challenging theme for the European Union, namely migration, it is a good signal that we agreed a common text,” Merkel said.

“We still have a lot of work to do to bridge the different views,” she added.

Reporting by Noah Barkin

