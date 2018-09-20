Germany's Merkel says there's a lot of work to do on Brexit by October

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - Substantial progress must be made on Brexit by October with a view to wrapping up a deal in November, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters at an informal European Union summit on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“It was clear today that we need substantial progress by October and that we then aim to finalize everything in November,” Merkel said. “We have come a long way already on the exit agreement ... we still have a lot of work to do on the future relationship.”