World News
June 30, 2019 / 3:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Merkel sees difficult talks to choose EU Commission head

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders summit that aims to select candidates for top EU institution jobs, in Brussels, Belgium June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that negotiations among European Union leaders to choose a new president of the EU Commission will be complicated.

Arriving at an EU extraordinary summit meant to find a replacement for Jean-Claude Juncker when his term ends on Oct. 31, Merkel said that talks: “will not be very easy.” EU leaders failed to reach a deal on Juncker’s successor at a previous summit on June 21.

Reporting by Peter Maushagen; editing by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below