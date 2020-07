FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with France's President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting on the sidelines of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 18, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she hopes that EU leaders will reach an agreement on a 1.8 trillion euros coronovirus stimulus plan.

“We worked out a framework for a possible agreement last night after long negotiations,” Merkel told reporters as she arrived for the fourth day of talks in Brussels.

“This is progress and gives hope that an agreement can be reached today,” she added.