Merkel wants a fair Brexit deal that serves both sides

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders want a fair deal with the United Kingdom on its post-Brexit relations with the bloc, but not at any price, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“We want a deal, but obviously not at any price. It has to be a fair agreement that serves the interests of both sides. This is worth every effort,” Merkel told reporters on her arrival for an EU summit in Brussels.