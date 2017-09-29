Merkel wants clear line on eurozone reform in German coalition talks

TALLINN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday she wanted to agree a clear line on euro zone reforms in talks on a new coalition government in Germany.

Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel talk at the European Union Tallinn Digital Summit in Tallinn, Estonia, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Speaking at a European Union summit in Tallinn, she added:

“At the moment, we don’t have an acute crisis to manage, and so the time we have won - with a relatively good economic situation, relatively good growth, more jobs in Europe - can be used to work on the further development of the European Union.”