EU Council head Michel says agreement on recovery fund is possible

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Charles Michel removes his protective face mask as he prepares to make a statement prior to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU Council President Charles Michel said on Monday he was convinced EU leaders, meeting for the fourth day, would reach an agreement on an economic recovery package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have worked very hard and this proposal is the fruits of lots of collective work with all the leaders and with their teams,” Michel told reporters.

“I know that the last steps are always the most difficult but I am confident I think that even if it is difficult, it will be important to continue to work, I think, and I am convinced that an agreement is possible.”