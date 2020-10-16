EU must be ambitious on climate targets, EU chairman says

European Council President Charles Michel speaks to the media as he arrives for the European Union leaders face-to-face summit in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has the chance to lead the world in fighting climate change but must do more, and at a faster pace, the bloc’s chairman told reporters on Friday at an EU summit.

European Council President Charles Michel, who is chairing the two-day summit in Brussels, said there was a need for more political will to cut greenhouse gases.

“We need more political will in order to be ambitious and to play a leadership role at the European level,” Michel said, saying the bloc needed to take a “clear decision” by end-2020.