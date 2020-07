European Council President Charles Michel makes a statement as he arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A deal on the next European budget and an EU recovery fund is possible at a summit in Brussels from Friday, the chairman of EU leaders said.

“With political courage, it’s possible to reach an agreement,” Charles Michel told reporters on arrival.