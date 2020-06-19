EU's Michel sees budget talks moving to next phase in mid-July summit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU leaders will meet for an in-person summit in mid-July after a first exchange of opinions about the bloc’s planned multi-billion euro recovery package on Friday, European Council President Charles Michel said.

Michel, who chairs such EU summits, said there was “an emerging consensus” over the proposed budget and recovery fund, but that it was not time to shift to the next phase - to negotiate.

“I’m totally committed to start immediately real negotiations with the member states and we intend to have a physical summit in around the middle of July in Brussels,” Michel told a news conference, adding he would make some concrete proposals before then.