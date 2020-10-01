EU's Michel: 'we want more stability in Eastern Mediterranean'

European Council President Charles Michel arrives for the second face-to-face European Union summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium October 1, 2020. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday before an EU summit he will chair that the bloc wanted more stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, where tensions have risen in recent months between Turkey and Greece and Cyprus.

“We want more stability. We want more predictability,” he told reporters before the summit in Brussels, where the difficult relationship between Turkey and the 27-nation EU will be discussed.

“We are completely in solidarity with Greece and Cyprus to defend and protect their sovereign rights,” Michel said.