Factbox: EU leaders' tentative agreement on top jobs

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s national leaders reached a tentative deal on Tuesday on who should hold the bloc’s most prominent positions for the next five years, diplomatic sources said, but the package hit resistance from the European Parliament.

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde arrives for the Women's Forum Americas, at Claustro de Sor Juana University in Mexico City, Mexico, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

Here are the names as agreed by the 28 leaders in Brussels after three days of tortuous talks. The deal is still tentative as the EU assembly must yet endorse the new president of the bloc’s executive Commission.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT — Christine Lagarde

The center-right Frenchwoman, currently heading the International Monetary Fund, would lead the Frankfurt-based European Central Bank (ECB), which steers the economies of the 19 members of the single-currency euro zone.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT — Ursula von der Leyen

The German defense minister with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right ruling party would take on the helm of the European Commission, which proposes laws for the bloc on everything from migration to climate, negotiates trade deals with third countries and polices member states’ budgets.

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT — Charles Michel

The liberal caretaker Belgian prime minister would become the next chairman of EU leaders’ summits and be tasked with building compromises between the often fractious 28 member states.

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENTS — Manfred Weber and Sergei Stanishev

The German ally of Merkel, Manfred Weber, and a socialist former prime minister of Bulgaria, Sergei Stanishev, would share the leadership of the new EU assembly, for two-and-a-half years each.

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF — Josep Borrell

Spain’s socialist acting foreign minister would become the bloc’s top diplomat in Brussels, replacing outgoing Italian Federica Mogherini. In this role, Borrell would also be a deputy head of the new Commission.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION VICE-PRESIDENTS

Denmark’s liberal Margrethe Vestager, Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans and Slovakia’s socialist Maros Sefcovic could become other deputies to von der Leyen.