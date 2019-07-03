World News
July 3, 2019 / 8:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU Commission appointee von der Leyen to seek parliament approval

1 Min Read

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission President, attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - German Ursula von der Leyen, appointed by European Union leaders as the next head of the bloc’s executive, will attend later on Wednesday a session of the European Parliament, the approval of which she needs to take on the job.

An official with the assembly’s largest faction, the center-right European People’s Party (EPP), said von der Leyen would be in the parliament - sitting in the French city of Strasbourg - on Wednesday afternoon and attend the group’s meeting at 1300 GMT.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska

