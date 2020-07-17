Polish PM says no consensus in EU talks on COVID economic recovery fund

FILE PHOTO: Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday there was no consensus among EU leaders on a proposed 750-billion-euro recovery fund to lift the bloc’s economies from a recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“With a high degree of probability, there may not be a deal tomorrow or the day after,” Morawiecki said. “Some say there may be another round in July still. We are obviously ready for that.”

Morawiecki said the northern countries disagreed with their southern peers on rules for disbursement of the recovery aid, and with the east on the size of the core EU budget for 2021-27.

He said Poland would need “its own path” to reach climate neutrality and warned others in the bloc not to commit to rule of law conditions on access to EU funding that Warsaw “would not feel bound by.”