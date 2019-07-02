Poland's PM expects progress on top EU jobs Tuesday, but talks won't be easy

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he expected a significant progress if not a final deal on Tuesday in talks over allocating top jobs within the European Union.

The EU’s national leaders were to spend a third consecutive day of negotiations on Tuesday on who should be appointed to the bloc’s most prominent jobs.

“These will not be easy talks, but I believe that we will make very significant progress today,” Morawiecki told reporters at a briefing broadcast by public television in Poland.