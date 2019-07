Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas arrives for a European Union leaders summit that aims to select candidates for top EU institution jobs, in Brussels, Belgium June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas on Monday said there was enough backing for an agreement on how to allocate the European Union’s top jobs, but that it was the right decision to pause talks between national leaders until Tuesday because opposition was also strong.